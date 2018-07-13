Rumphi West MP says no concerned with DPP gurus attack

Rumphi West member of Parliament (MP) Jacqueline Kouwenhoven (independent) has said she in not concerned remarks made by ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) top officials on Thursday in Bolero, Rumphi during a presidential rally.

DPP gurus took turns at the rally addressed by Presideng Peter Mutharika to brand Kouwenhoven a “foreigner” and that people in the area should vote another legislator in next year’s elections.

Northern Region Governor for DPP, Kenneth Sanga, set the ball rolling in attacking the legislator.

Sanga accused Kouwenhoven of being an opposition parliamentarian and “in the forefront denying the people development projects.”

In her remarks at the rally, DPP Secretary General Greselder Jeffrey Wa Jeffrey said Kouwenhoven won the seat after assuring the electorate that her benefactors were ready to fund construction of a tarmac road connecting Rumphi Boma with Nyika National Park.

But she said the MP could not fulfill the promise to transform the rugged earth road.

“She is a liar and today we have proved you that it is only President Mutharika who can deliver the long-awaited tarmac road and ensure is built to standard,” said Wa Jeffrey as the rally was preceded by the laying of a foundation stone of the Rumphi-Nyika-Chitipa Road.

The DPP Secretary General continued: “ She lied to you that she will build Bolero Hospital, she lied that she will provide you w8th cash, it is only government that is providing youth loans. Your MP is always against us in Parliament.”

Kouwenhoven denies making the promise of a road as she admittedly pledged to assist government identify donors.

She also downplayed attacks that she is a foreigner.

“I am a Malawian and I will be buried here. I will not leave Malawi,” said Kouwenhoven who attended the rally.

President Mutharika in his speech threatened to deport expatriates living in Malawi who mistreat their workers and call them slaves and monkeys.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :