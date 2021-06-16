Runners-up Bullets set to overtake leaders Silver if they win against Ntopwa FC Wednesday

Leaders Silver Strikers, who had tied on 39 points with Nyasa Big Bullets but separated by goal difference going into last weekend’s TNM Super League matches, failed to take advantage of the runners-up’s being on bye when they dropped two points following their 0-0 draw with Kamuzu Barracks.

The Bullets were on bye after contributing more players to the Malawi national football team, which travelled to Dar es Salaam for an international friendly against Tanzania on Sunday June 13 in which they lost 0-2.

The Bankers, who are ahead by one point, also dropped two points a week before that enabled the defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets to catch up on 39 points apiece.

The Bullets now have a chance to overtake the Bankers if they win Wednesday’s fixture at Kamuzu Stadium against 14th-placed Ntopwa FC, who have of late been a punching bag.

And on Saturday, June 19, the defending champions travel to Lilongwe to face Civil Service FC at Civo Stadium while Silver will be up North for two assignments — against Chitipa United and Karonga United — both at Karonga Stadium.

Karonga Stadium has proved to be a no-go zone arena for visitors as evidenced by some top teams, who have come back with battle scars.

Meanwhile, Mighty Wanderers (31 points) were also on bye due to the Flames engagements and their were pushed from their third place by Ekwendeni Hammers and Karonga United.

Ekwendeni took 3rd place with 33 points after beating Tigers FC 1-0 while Chitipa United drew 0-0 with Karonga United to take 4th position with 32 points.

Mighty Wanderers face Red Lions at Mpira Stadium on Wednesday and against Mzuzu Warriors on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium.

At the bottom are Ntopwa (14th) with 15 points; Mzuzu Warriors 15th also with 15 points while Tigers FC anchor the table with 14 points.

Other fixtures are Mafco v Ntopwa FC @ Chitowe (Saturday); and on Sunday Tigers FC v Mzuzu Warriors @ Mpira Stadium; TN Stars v Ekwendeni Hammers @ Kasungu Stadium and Blue Eagles v Ntopwa F.C @ Nankhaka

Last weekend’s results and their scorers:

Mafco 0 Blue Eagles 1 (Micium Mhone)—Man of the Match Micium Mhone)

TN Stars 2 (China Chirwa, Symon Chimenya) Civil Service FC 2 (Binwell Katinji Moses Banda)—Man of the match Ranken Mwale

Kamuzu Barracks 0 Silver Strikers 0

Ekwendeni Hammers 1 (Chawanangwa Gumbo) Tigers FC 0—Man of the Match Harry Nyirenda

Chitipa United 0 Karonga United 0–Man of the Match Eric Atsigah

