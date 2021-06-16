Deceased Local Govt. Minister Belekanyama honoured with a memorial mass

Hundreds of people from Lilongwe Msinja South Constituency gathered at a ground next to the late Lingson Belekanyama’s house at the weekend for a memorial Mass to honour him and his services to the public, which was led by two Roman Catholic Priests.

The bereaved family, led by the late Belekanyama’s children and wife were in black attire and sat in a white tent which faced the tent of the two priests.

Choir members from Lilongwe Archdiocese, who were in black t-shirt were singing, “Tidzaonana kaya ndi liti Namalenga ndiye adziwa zonse”

Belekanyama, a senior government official and a former Minister of Local Government died in January, 2021 after succumbed to COVID-19.

During speeches at the memorial ceremony, George Ching’ani, who is Malawi Congress Party Deputy regional chairman for the centre and representing the MCP’s president and the country’s Head of State and Government, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, described the late Belekanyama as a hard worker and patriot.

“In Honourable Belekanyama, we lost a true patriot, a hard worker, he was a very focused servant of the people, and a pillar in our party,” he said.

Ching’ani said Belekanyama was not only a mere politicians but a senior and veteran party official who worked with dedication to the party and government.

” We will continue praying for his soul to continue Resting in peace,” he said.

His son, Francis Belekanyama, who is also the current member of Parliament for the area spoke during the ceremony.

In a few words, Francis described his late father as his idol and a hero.

“When he was dying at Kamuzu Central Hospital next to me, l promised him to serve the people of this constituency with all my heart and everything I hold dear. Today l repeat in front of the constituency that l will continue where my father left,” he said.

Francis, who is one of the youngest parliamentarians in the August House said he will continue developing the area as the wish of his late father.

After the mass ceremony, people converged at the burial site, where the bereaved family laid their wreaths in the fallen politician’s memory and honour.

The late Belekanyama was buried next to his sister around the premises of his compound.

