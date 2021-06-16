Six police officers moved over Sanjika Palace trespass killing

In less than seventy-two hours after a motorist trespassed into Sanjika Presidential Palace on Saturday night, and got shot in both of his legs, the Malawi Police Service (MPS) has moved seven officers from state residences to various police stations across the country.

James Kadadzera, national police spokesman, despite confirming the development, has refused to comment saying the “transfers are [an] internal” matter.

A leaked communique that is circulating on social media indicates that six officers from Sanjika Palace and one from Kamuzu Palace have been transferred to Mchinji, Mwanza and Chikwawa police stations, among others.

On Saturday night, a man identified as Dennis Chikhoza was shot by state security for driving past the Sanjika Palace gates.

Sources at Sanjika Palace said they tried to stop Chikhoza, who was driving a motor vehicle registration number DZ 7792, from going through but he was “adamant” hence opening live fire.

He appeared “very drunk and was not cooperative,” they said, adding: “Officers on the first gate tried to stop him but he didn’t; as such he hit the gate and proceeded to the second gate damaging both barriers in the process. The officers on duty then fired bullets from a K2C rifle.”

He was shot in both legs and taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) after he

According to the sources, Chikhoza “proved to be a security risk” and that they could not take any chances considering the fact that President Lazarus Chakwera was at the time in the state residence.

State House and Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital have refused to comment on the matter but police say they have launched an investigation to establish Chikhoza’s motive.

