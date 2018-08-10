RVG facilitates Belgium trials for two Malawi players: Precious Sambani and Peter Banda

Two Malawian players are expected to undergo trials at a Belgian League Champions club Brugge thanks to Flames Coach Roy Van Geneugden who has facilitated the deal.

The two players are Mighty Be Forward Wanderers defender Precious Sambani and FMB youth league side Griffin Young Stars striker Peter Banda.

According to reports published on Malawi FA website on Thursday, the trials will run between 17th and 31st August 2018.

RVG described Sambani and Banda as talented players who have attributes to make it big at international level.

“I have worked with them and they are talented players with all attributes to make it at top level. They are young and age is on their side” RVG is quoted by the FA website.

He described Belgium as a conducive country, a path and bridge that has helped many African players to make it big and accomplish their dream of playing professional football in Europe.

“Belgium is conducive for African players as most stars have made it big in Europe by passing through Belgium” he said.

Meanwhile, the Flames tactician has pledged to continue facilitating more deals for Malawian players.

“It is part of my responsibility to facilitate opportunities for Malawian players. I will be taking more players to Europe in the coming days” RVG said.

Sambani is currently on loan at Wanderers from youthful side Namiwawa FC while Banda plays for Under 20 League side Griffin Young Stars.