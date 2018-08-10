Growing calls for Lilongwe Mayor Bikoko to resign 

Calls are now defeaning for the embattled Lilongwe City Mayor Desmond Bikoko to step down and pace way for accession of his deputy to finish the term.
This follows the revelation that Bikoko and other councillors planned to wrestle the arm of the Capital City’s CEO Moza Zeleza into signing authority an exorcism of his shoddy deals in land sells.
“Bikoko must go,” said one Area 47 resident.
“When he told us in 2015 that he was going to change things we didn’t know he wanted to change things for himself,” said Alick Malata.
While at Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Bikoko promised in 2015 that he was coming into the council as a big broom.
“His intentions are now clear, he wanted to come in as a broom to create space for himself,” said Marita Ngomwa a resident of Area 25 Nsungwi.
Bikoko dumped MCP to join the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
A PhD holder, Bikoko has been faced with numerous controversies where he failed to distinguish between being a ceremonial mayor according to Laws of Malawi and being an Executive Mayor as is in other neighbouring countries.
“Very unfortunate,” said Linda Makwakwa a resident of Area 18.
“Our mayor is now a porn in the game of thieves aligning himself with those who are coming to plunder and blunder,” she said.
Meanwhile, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has confirmed receiving a complaint of abuse of office by the City Mayor through shoddy land deals and the maintenance of an account that holds money from wellwishers to benefit the City citizens.
