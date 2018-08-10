Growing calls for Lilongwe Mayor Bikoko to resign 

This follows the revelation that Bikoko and other councillors planned to wrestle the arm of the Capital City’s CEO Moza Zeleza into signing authority an exorcism of his shoddy deals in land sells.

“Bikoko must go,” said one Area 47 resident.

“When he told us in 2015 that he was going to change things we didn’t know he wanted to change things for himself,” said Alick Malata.

While at Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Bikoko promised in 2015 that he was coming into the council as a big broom.

“His intentions are now clear, he wanted to come in as a broom to create space for himself,” said Marita Ngomwa a resident of Area 25 Nsungwi.