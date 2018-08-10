Lucius Banda coming to America for maiden shows: Malawi music kingpin takes his Crimes to US, South Africa

Malawi’s celebrated musician Lucius Banda will perform in the United States (US) next month for first time in his music career of three decades, taking his 19th album Crimes to the US.

Soldier, as he is popularly called on the music scene, said the first show will be on September 15 in South Bend, Indiana.

The second show will be on September 22 in Texas, Dallas before wrapping up the tour with an appearance in Silver Spring, Maryland on September 29.

Banda said he will launch Crimes at all the three different venues in the US.

He said during the US tour he will use some fine to record a music video.

I am honoured and very excited to go and perform during the international tour,” said Banda.

As Nyasa Times reportedly earlier, Banda’s first stop will be South Africa where he will also launch his Crimes album first with a show at Mix, Randburg on August 31 and Tijuca Café, Bruma on 1 September before wrapping up his album launch with a gig the day after at Nyanyazi Pub in Pretoria.

After South Africa, ‘Soldier’ will proceed to the USA for a first time ever performing in the Trump land.

According to the artists, a number of people have pulled resources together to have him and other musicians in the US.

Babra disclosed that he is travelling with ragga queen Wendy Harawa and multi talented artist Sam Simakweli.

One of the people hosting Soldier in the US, Alex Chanthunya said in a separate interview that the shows are part of a launch aimed at promoting cultural values among Africans and Americans.

“Called the Inter American African Cultural Exchange, it was incorporated in the State of Maryland as a non-profit organisation with the exclusive purpose of education through cultural exchange programmes between the US and African countries.

“We have invited Lucius because of his involvement in educational music which affects, reflects and shapes Malawi culture. We have chosen these three states; Indiana, Dallas and Maryland because it’s where you find a number of Malawians,” said Chanthunya as reported in the local press.

Crimes talks about the social ills perpetrated by the current Malawi government, according to Banda who is also a politician and a legislator .

“More often than not, when you hear of crimes, you think of those against humanity.

“People mostly talk about the Rwandan situation in 1994, among other examples. But I am talking about the crimes that we politicians have been committing in Malawi by not fulfilling the promises we make to the people.”

He said people pay taxes and in turn are supposed to get services from the government but they do not.

“I am saying the government is stealing from the people because it’s a social contract between the citizens of this country and their leaders. By failing to do its part, the government is committing a crime,” Banda said.

