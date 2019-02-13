RVG facilitating Malawi U-23 training camp in Belgium

The Malawi national football team head coach, Ronny Van Geneugden, is reportedly facilitating a training camp for the Malawi Under 23 to take place in his home country Belgium.

The training camp is being organised to increase the chances of the junior Flames to qualify for 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The junior Flames are scheduled to meet their Zambia counterparts in March this year but details for the camp in Belgium still remain sketchy.

Malawi Under 23 coach, Meke Mwase, said training in Belgium would be a huge boost and motivation for the junior flames.

“Football needs motivation and exposure. If our young players can have that opportunity they will obviously be compelled to work hard in their competitions,” remarked Mwase.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :