DPP has three candidates in Mzimba Hora c

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has found itself in an awkward position following the decision by the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to feature three candidates in Mzimba Hora Constituency.

DPP Secretary General (SG), Greselder Jeffrey, confirmed in an interview on Tuesday, saying the three candidates, who include the incumbent member of Parliament (MP) Christopher Mzomera Ngwira, his wife and Henry Mumba, already submitted their nomination papers to electoral body.

Ironically, the party disqualified Mzomera Ngwira because the Supreme Court declared bankrupt recently.

“We are equally in a fix just as MEC will be because we have three candidates representing DPP in the parliamentary elections in one constituency. Of course, this could not have been the case had it been that MEC allowed us to withdraw Mumba from the race,” said Jeffrey in an interview with Nyasa Times.

She disclosed that the party would support Mrs Ngwira’s – whose name was not immediately available – candidature who “has the blessing of the party” to represent it.

“But we don’t know how MEC will address this. That’s why we wrote MEC to allow us withdraw one candidate.

“We know that Christopher will not pass because of his bankruptcy issue. So, it’s unfortunate that MEC did not grant our request to withdraw Mumba from the race,” stated Jeffrey.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa said they only know about two nomination papers from the party.

The nomination papers are in the name of Henry Mumba and Martha Chiuluntha, according to Munthali.

“I enquired from the CRO. It happened that they got two nomination papers both duly stamped by the party. The matter is being handled by our legal team. The nation will be informed on the way forwards,” he said.

