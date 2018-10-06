RVG names Malawi final squad for Cameroon

Malawi national football head coach Ron Van Geneugden has named his final 20 member squad for back to back African Cup of Nations qualifier away in Yaoundé, Cameroon and Blantyre four days later.

The Flames mentor has kept faith in some of the foreign based players like Gabadihno Mhango, LimbikaniMzava, John and Frank Banda, Richard Mbulu and Charles Swini.

He has however, left outYamikaniFodya, RabsonChiyenda, Mike Nkwate from Nyasa Big Bullets, as well as Be Forward Wanderers FC trio of Isaac Kaliat, Felix Zulu and NenaniJuwayo.

Some of the players who have made it into RVG’s squad include Yamikani Chester, ChikotiChirwa, and Patrick Phiri and Alfred Manyozo jnr.

The selected 20 will handle the high level matches to be played on October12 and 16 in Yaounde and Blantyre respectively.

The team will leave on Monday 8th October through Chileka Airport at 15:10.ahead of the fixture on Friday.

The following is the full squad:

Goalkeepers

Charles Swini Brighton Munthali

Defenders

Stanley Sanudi GomezganiChirwa LimbikaniMzava John Lanjesi Chembezi Denis Peter Chilopi Precious Sambani

Midfielders

Alfred Manyozo John Banda Frank Banda RafickNamwera JabulaniLinje ChikotiChirwa

Strikers

Richard Mbulu GabadinhoMhango Patrick Phiri ChiukepoMsowoya Yamikani Chester

