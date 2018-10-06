Masters shock Bullets to reach finals of Carlsberg Cup

Master Security goalkeeper, Bester Banda’s two saved penalties sends Nyasa Big Bullets packing out of Carlsberg Cup via a 4-3 shoot out at Civo stadium in Area 9, Lilongwe.

The two teams were tied at 1-1 after regulation time and penalties had to separate the two.

Master’s Keeper, Bester Phiri saved Bashir Maunde’s and captain Yamikani Fodya’s deciding kick to enable his team to reach a cup final for the first time in their history.

Master Security will face the winner of another semifinal encounter between Hangover vs Be Forward Wanderers at Kamuzu stadium on Sunday.

Master’s converted their kicks through captain, Francis Mkonda, Amadau Makawa, Elick Astigah and Richard Chande while Bullets goalie, Rabson Chiyenda saved Mphatso Dzongololo’s kick.

Bullets scored through Chiukepo Msowoya on a re-take, Pilirani Zonda and Sankhani Mkandawire.

Bullets struggled to put the acts together to finish Master’s as they had tough time to out smart man of the match Mkonda.

The people’s team went into lead just nine minutes into game when referee, Gift Chicco had adjudged that Micheck Malaicha had handled the box in the box and the resultant spot kick was planted home by Msowoya.

Master’s levelled the scores in the 40th minute when John Chalamanda slotted home Juma Yatina’s corner kick.

The two teams were equal at the break with Master’s dominating play to the delight of ganyu fans.

The second half saw before coming with new ideas as they attacked more after the coming in of Substitute, Mike Mkwate for Bright Munthali and he missed two glorious chances in the process.

Bullets defence central pack led by Mkandawire had tough time to mark Master’s goal poacher, Babatunde Adebare who was a threat when advancing forward.

The game went into penalty shoot out after failing to find out right winner after 90 minutes.

Bullets Team Manager, James Chilapondwa admitted that one has to win or lose a cup game and congratulated Masters for the victory.

“We did not play as a unit particularly in the first half and we manged to come into the game in the last half,” he said.

Master Security Team Manager, Muhammad Selemani praised his charges for putting up a gallant fight against one of the top teams in the country.

“We are looking forward to play in our first cup final. This win has motivated our players that anything can happened in the game of football and we need to prepare for that,” he added.

