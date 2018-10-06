Mulli gags Chilima, UTM top brass

Business magnate Leston Mulli and his two companies—Sunrise Pharmaceuticals and Chombe Foods Limited—have obtained an injunction against Vice-President Saulos Chilima and the entire United Transformation Movement (UTM), restraining him from commenting on the companies’ K8 billion claim case against government.

The court order cites Saulos Chilima as first defendant, UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati as second defendant, Louis Ngalande as third defendant, Noel Masangwi as fourth defendant and the entire UTM as fifth defendants.

“This order restrains you either by yourselves, your servants, members or agents whosoever from making any publication on social media, the radio, television, press releases or in whatsoever manner concerning the 1st claimant, the judiciary and the Attorney General in connection with the claims by the 2nd ad 3rd claimants in the High Court of Malawi,” reads the order, dated October 3 2018, in part.

Mulli also gagged rights activist Charles Kajoloweka and of\Youth and Society (YAS), an organisation he leads from commenting on the matter.

The injunction obtained at the Blantyre Registry of the High Court followed a war of words between Mulli and Kajoloweka, with the latter earlier writing Kajoloweka through Churchill and Norris Law Consultants, demanding a retraction and withdrawal of his statements to the effect that his K8 billion claim from government is another organised malfeasance to defraud Capital Hill.

Mulli, through Sunrise Pharmaceuticals Limited and Chombe Foods Limited, sued government and claimed K3.1 billion as damages for losses during the July 2011 demonstrations in which 21 people were killed in Mzuzu, Blantyre and Lilongwe.

He is now seeking an additional K8 billion.

Mulli’s claim is being heard at the High Court in Blantyre.

