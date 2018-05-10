RVG names Malawi squad to prepare for Cosafa Cup

Malawi National Football team coach Ronny Van Geneugden has named a 27-man strong preliminary squad for the 2018 COSAFA Cup tournament scheduled for the South Africa’s Limpopo Province from May 27-June 9.

The players will start camping on Monday at Chiwembe Village in Blantyre.

The squad, released on Wednesday, consists of five foreign-based players and 16 players from Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers while Silver Strikers has contributed three players only as Civil Sporting Club,TN Stars and Moyale Barracks have each contributed a single player.

There is no place for captain Limbikani Mzava who called on the coach not to call professional players.

Malawi national football team assistant coach Peter Mponda said they have called best players for the competition they should not take any chances.

“We have to take the best players for the competition because if we cannot do well with inexperienced players people will not consider that,” Mponda said.

Van Geneudgen took a squad of TNM Superleague players after failing to have foreign-based stars released for the tournament but he managed to convince some of the clubs to release the foreign-based players for this year.

Geneudgen will be returning to COSAFA Cup after a disappointing debut last year.

The Belgian took Malawi to COSAFA Cup two months after his appointment as Malawi coach in April 2017.

Malawi lost to guests Tanzania 2-0 in the opening group match before goalless draws against Angola and Mauritius to now out of the competition without scoring a goal

Malawi are in group B alongside Botswana, Mauritius and Angola.

Below is the full squad list;

Goalkeepers

Bright Munthali-Silver

Enerst Kankhobwe-NMC

Rabison Chiyenda-NMC

Richard Chipuwa-Beforward

Defenders:

Stanly Sanudi-Beforward

John Lanjesi-NMC

Peter Cholopi-Beforward

Dennis Chembedzi-Beforward

Gomezgan Chirwa-Civil Sporting

Ian Chinyama-TN Stars

Miracle Gabeya-NMC

Precious Sambani-Beforward

Midfielders:

Chimwemwe Idana-NMC

Alfred Manyozo-Beforward

Mike Nkwate-NMC

Rafick Namwera-Beforward

Levison Maganizo-Silver

Strikers/Wingers:

Felix Zulu-Beforward

Chiukepo Msowoya-NMC

Patrick Phiri-NMC

John Banda-Ferroviaro de Nampula

Robin Ngalande-Baroka fc

Chawanangwa Kaonga-Costal do Sol

Richard Mbulu-ADS

Dalitso Sailesi-Lusaka Dynamos

Gustin Simkonda-Moyale Barracks

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :