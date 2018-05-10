RVG names Malawi squad to prepare for Cosafa Cup

May 10, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Malawi National Football team coach Ronny Van Geneugden  has named a 27-man strong preliminary squad for the 2018 COSAFA Cup tournament scheduled for the South  Africa’s Limpopo Province from May 27-June 9.

Malawi coach RVG: Releases squad names

The players will start camping on Monday at Chiwembe Village in Blantyre.

The squad, released on Wednesday, consists of five  foreign-based players and 16 players from Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers while Silver Strikers has contributed three players only as Civil Sporting Club,TN Stars and Moyale Barracks have each contributed a single player.

There  is no place for captain Limbikani Mzava who called on the coach not to call professional players.

Malawi national football team assistant coach Peter Mponda said they have called best players for the competition they should not take any chances.

“We have to take the best players for the competition because if we cannot do well with inexperienced players people will not consider that,” Mponda said.

Van Geneudgen took a squad of TNM Superleague players after failing to have foreign-based stars released for the tournament but he managed to convince some of the clubs to release the foreign-based players for this year.

Geneudgen will be returning to COSAFA Cup after a disappointing debut last year.

The Belgian took Malawi to COSAFA Cup two months after his appointment as Malawi coach in April 2017.

Malawi lost to guests Tanzania 2-0 in the opening group match before goalless draws against Angola and Mauritius to now out of the competition without scoring a goal

Malawi are in group B alongside Botswana, Mauritius and Angola.

Below is the full squad list;
Goalkeepers
Bright Munthali-Silver
Enerst Kankhobwe-NMC
Rabison Chiyenda-NMC
Richard Chipuwa-Beforward

Defenders:
Stanly Sanudi-Beforward
John Lanjesi-NMC
Peter Cholopi-Beforward
Dennis Chembedzi-Beforward
Gomezgan Chirwa-Civil Sporting
Ian Chinyama-TN Stars
Miracle Gabeya-NMC
Precious Sambani-Beforward

Midfielders:

Chimwemwe Idana-NMC
Alfred Manyozo-Beforward
Mike Nkwate-NMC
Rafick Namwera-Beforward
Levison Maganizo-Silver

Strikers/Wingers:

Felix Zulu-Beforward
Chiukepo Msowoya-NMC
Patrick Phiri-NMC
John Banda-Ferroviaro de Nampula
Robin Ngalande-Baroka fc
Chawanangwa Kaonga-Costal do Sol
Richard Mbulu-ADS
Dalitso Sailesi-Lusaka Dynamos
Gustin Simkonda-Moyale Barracks

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes