Malawi police officers beat up court clerk

Officers from Zomba Magistrates Court on Wednesday refused to handle all cases involving the police in protest against the beating of their colleague by the law enforcers.

Sources at the court said the officer had gone to Zomba Police to serve the police officers with a court order inorder to force them release a vehicle which they had detained on traffic offences.

The source said despite the fact that the driver of the vehicle had earlier paid a fine with the court, the police refused to release the car.

The court officer went to the police to make a follow up but differences arose which the police leading to the assault.

He was severely beaten up by the law enforers and later put into a police cell before he was released an hour later to seek medical attention on his injuries.

Police eastern region spokesperson Joseph Sauka confirmem the incident but refused to comment further.

The victim has since been charged with conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

Police is known for brutality and human rights abuses despite British sponsored reforms program.

