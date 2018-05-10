Thousands attend Prophet Gondwe national healing, deliverance crusade

Thousands of faithful in Malawi and her neighbouring countries Tanzania, Zambia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe last weekend attended a high-powered national healing and deliverance crusade organised by Good News Ministries which is overseen by Prophet Patson Gondwe.

The crusade, whose sole aim was to cleanse the country and bring the gospel closer to Christ, left many awed by signs and wonders that occurred because of the power of the Holy Spirit.

It was held at an open place, Lilongwe Community Ground, on Saturday and Sunday where everyone was free to enter.

In an interview with Nyasa Times on Monday, Prophet Gondwe said it was the grace of God that made people turn up in thousands for the two-day crusade.

“Grace must be the centre of Christianity. Salvation is by grace. Healing is by grace. Deliverance is by grace. Everything we enjoy is a pure product of grace. A dedicated Christian must focus on grace and not their work. You don’t get healed because you fasted. You get healed because of grace.

“When we understand grace, we’ll be able to take advantage of Jesus Christ. The best place to find yourself as a Christian, is the place of Grace. What is Grace? Grace is when you receive things you did not otherwise work, labour, slave for or deserve. God knows you will need these things so he makes them available before you ask them,” said Gondwe.

According to him, Malawi needs healing and deliverance today more than ever in all aspects.

“We are sick as a nation be it politically, economically or morally. We need God’s grace now more than ever,” he said.

During the crusade, where musicians Skeffa Chimoto and Ethel Kamwendo Banda also performed, people were freed from such ailments as rheumatism, arthritis, kidney failure and seizures.

Emmie Mwabumba, who could not walk because of arthritis since 2010 but finally walked on Saturday, said she was grateful to God for her healing.

“I’m now able to walk. Just like that. It cannot be someone else apart from God,” said Mwabumba.

And, 50-year-old Faith Kamtengeni who also could not walk after being diagnosed with hypertension in 2010 smiled at last after prayers during the crusade.

Prophet Gondwe said his ministry is to give, through the grace of God, free healing and deliverance to the people God created and whom He loves so much.

“People should not be asked to give anything to a Man of God just to get prayed for healing or deliverance. It is our job to do so, and God is not happy with us when we make demands,” said Gondwe.

Over a week ago, Prophet Gondwe was attacked on his official Facebook page Prophet P. Gondwe Ministries after he announced that a boy was healed of high degree diabetes after prayer.

Atheists, reportedly belonging to the Association of Secular Humanism in Malawi (ASH), quashed his announced saying “God does not heal, but science does.”

Good News Ministries came into being after Prophet. P. Gondwe visited the SCOAN Nigeria following a battle with a terminal liver disease in 2014.

The sole purpose of his visit was to encounter the healing hand of Jesus Christ through Senior Prophet TB. Joshua.

However, upon his return from SCOAN the Lord spoke to him through a vision that he was destined to be in the ministry of Christ Jesus.

Prophet P. Gondwe was obedient to the voice of God Almighty to pursue his God-given mission and this gave rise to the birth of Good News Ministries in the year 2015.

The ministry begun in the district of Mchinji with three people.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :