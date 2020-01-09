Rwanda denies executing genocide convict Murekezi deported from Malawi

The National Prosecutor and spokesperson of the National Public Prosecution Authority of Rwanda, Faustin Nkusi, has dismissed rumours that genocide suspect Vincent Murekezi was executed a few days after arrival in his native country, Rwanda.

Recently, there have been rumours going around that Murekezi, who was serving a jail sentence for fraud-related charges in Malawi, was extradited back to Rwanda in January 2018 to complete his sentence courtesy of a prisoner exchange agreement signed between Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS) and the Malawi Prisons.

After serving the sentence handed down on him by the Malawi Courts, the genocide suspect, who unsuccessfully battled extradition at the Principal Resident Magistrate (PRM) Court in Lilongwe, is expected to stand trial for the alleged role he took during the 1994 genocide.

Recently, some people have spreading rumours that Murekezi was executed in Rwanda.

But Nkusi, responding to our emailed questionnaire, dismissed the rumours as untrue.

He challenged anyone doubting this to go and pay Murekezi a visit in Kigali where he is serving his sentence.

“Not true, he is very fine and serving his sentence in his native country. Rwanda is a country that respects human rights and rule of Law. Tell those who are spreading the rumors to come and visit him. You should also tell them to return back to Rwanda, serve their country and avoid rumors,” said Nkusi.

Apparently, Nkusi assumed that the rumours were coming from Rwandans who are resident in Malawi and have been giving lame excuses to return to their country after the civil war.

However, he emphasised that due process will be followed to ensure that Murekezi is also held accountable for the crime of genocide he stands accused of.

“NPPA will ensure that, the rest of criminal procedures with regard to the crime of genocide and crimes against humanity of which Murekezi Vincent stands accused of, follow the due process of law,” he said.

It is estimated that more than 800 000 Rwandans were killed during the 100-day period from April 6 to mid-July 1994, constituting as many as 70percent to 80 percent of the Tutsi population.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :