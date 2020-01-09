8 envoys will not be resident in Malawi, present letters of credence to Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika on Thursday welcomed new ambassadors from Canada, Finland, Georgia, Ethiopia, Austria, Israel, Iceland and Morroco at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

As they presented their letters, the envoys said they are eager to foster lasting bi-lateral relations with Malawi in areas of agriculture, health and education among others for the benefit all people in these countries.

On her part, new High Commissioner of Canada to Malawi, Mary Delany said her

country was also involved in the promotion of clean energy in the country such as solar energy.

The new Finish ambassador to Malawi, Suomela Chowdury said she was looking forward to enhancing what she described as excellent relations between Malawi and Finland with the aim of improving the welfare of citizens in the two countries.

“Malawi and Finland have excellent bilateral relations. There are several civil society organizations in Finland that are working with their Malawian counterparts in promoting the welfare of people in the two countries in the areas of health and education, in particular the promotion of girl child education.

“There are also Finish corporations that are interested in investing in the power sector among others,” she said.

On his part the new Ethiopian Ambassador to Malawi, Meles Tekea hailed the cordial relations Malawi has had with Ethiopia since 1964 and said he was looking forward to sustaining the warm relations the countries share for the benefit of the people of both countries.

“As you know Malawi shares deep bilateral relations with Ethiopia. For example, the current Malawi’s president, His Excellency Peter Mutharika taught at the University of Adis Ababa’s Faculty of Law some time back.

“Late President Bingu wa Mutharika also once worked in Ethiopia. So among others we are interested in promoting Malawian athletes. We have world class facilities for athletes where Malawian athletes would come and train so that they can also become world class athletes,” he said.

For the first time, Georgia also has an ambassador to Malawi, Beka Dvali, who said his country is interested in trade and investment.

The ambassadors of Austria, Peter Felner, Israel, Oded Joseph, Iceland, Orradottir Ramette, Morroco, Yousef Amrani respectively also presented their credentials.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Francis Kasaila said Malawi seeks to maintain good relations with other countries to provide its citizens with better opportunities in areas such as trade, investments and education.

“As you know most of the countries whose representatives have presented their letters of credence are developed countries and have resources for trade and investment, for example, which could create jobs for many youths who are unemployed in the country,” he said.

All the new envoys will not be resident in Malawi during their tenure. The Canadian High Commissioner will be based in Maputo, Mozambique. The Finish Ambassador will be resident in Lusaka, while the Ethiopian ambassador will be based in Nairobi Kenya among others.

On Tuesday new ambassadors from Japan, Russia, Thailand, Iran and Philippines also presented their letters to Mutharika. Four of the envoys, with the exception of Japan, will be based in other countries.

