First Georgia ambassador to Malawi presents credentials to President

January 9, 2020

President Peter Mutharika on Thursday welcomed for the first time an ambassador from Georgia to Malawi  at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

First time Georgia ambassador to Malawi inspect a guard of honour by Malawi Defence Force before presenting his letters of credence to the President.-Photo by Govati Nyirenda, Mana

Mutharika said he was grateful that for the  first time, Georgia has an ambassador to Malawi.

Georgia envoy Beka Dvali  presented his  letters of credentials to Mutharika to start his tour of duty.

The Georgia envoy emphasised the importance of developing partnerships in social-economic spheres

He said his country is interested in trade and investment.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Francis Kasaila said Malawi seeks to maintain good relations with other countries to provide its citizens with better opportunities in areas such as trade, investments and education.

 

