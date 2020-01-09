CSOs want Phanes Energy Company probed over PPA with Escom

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the banner of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has called for investigations into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) that Escom has entered into with intoDubai-based Phanes Energy to manage the Nkhotakota Solar Power Plant, to add 21 megawatts to the national grid through solar power.

“We as HRDC and Malawians are interested to know the director’s of this company, how and when the MoU with this company was arrived at and what are the contents of the agreement as well as its previous works to ascertain its competency,” said vice chairperson for HRDC Gift Trapence.

He said the concern comes amid outstanding issues regarding the Kamwamba power project.

Trapence says his organisation is appalled on how some contracts have been previously awarded at ESCOM.

“Actually we want ACB to investigate the matter. If ACB is not forth coming HRDC will get an injunction against the MoU and contract,” he told Nyasa Times.

Escom has revealed that it will be adding 21 Megawatts (MW) of solar power to the national power grid through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the solar power company.

The signing ceremony of the agreement took place in Blantyre.

According to ESCOM’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Allexon Chiwaya, the power company is implementing a road map that will enable it deal away with power blackouts through a sustainable energy mix.

Phanes Energy Renewables Nkhotakota Limited Head of Projects, Alessandro Ortu, said the signing of the PPA is a big milestone in the implementation of the project. He further said that work has already started at the site where the solar power plant will be located.

Phanes Energy Renewables Nkhotakota Limited has become the third company to sign a power purchase agreement with ESCOM in the last six months.

The new solar park will contribute significantly to the Malawi government’s goal of boosting power access to 30% of the population by 2030, up from 15% currently. It will also help reduce the country’s dependence on hydropower, which at present accounts for more than 95% of its energy mix.

This is a necessity for the country, which is becoming increasingly vulnerable to droughts caused by climate change.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :