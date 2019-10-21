SA lab tests results shows no traces of Ebola in Karonga man

Laboratory test results from South Africa have shown that the 37-year-old man from Karonga who was suspected to have Ebola did not have any traces of the deadly disease.

Officials from the ministry of Health said these were the last test results they were waiting for since the person died of high fever and other ebola related symptoms last week.

Meanwhile, Charles Mwansambo, chief of Health Services in the ministry of Health justified the use of health personnel to bury the man late in the night on Sunday.

Mwansambo said the man was married in Kaporo, Karonga but came from Mzimba.

However, Mwansambo said after his death, his relatives from Mzimba refused to take his body to Mzimba and asked relations of the deceased wife bury it in Kaporo, Karonga.

Mwansambo said the Kaporo people refused to get the body as well so the hospital management decided to get a neutral place for the burial of the person whom the relatives strongly suspected he had ebola.

The senior government official said due to wrangles over the dead body burial site, the digging of the grave at the neutral place strated at six O’clock in the evening, hence the late night burial.

