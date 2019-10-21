Malawi President Mutharika gets ‘bread and salt’ on arrival in Sochi for Russia-Africa summit

October 21, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 7 Comments

Malawian President Peter Mutharika on Monday arrived at  Sochi Airport in the city of Sochi, Krasnodar Territory, Russia to attend the first ever  three-day Russia-Africa Summit holding from October 23 to October 25.

Minister of Trade Salim Bagus welcoming President Mutharika  in Sochi
President Mutharika being welcomed by the Deputy Major of Soche District.
Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika is welcomed with the traditional bread and salt by young people in traditional Cossack costume during the arrival ceremony at the Sochi Airport in the city of Sochi, Krasnodar Territory, Russia
Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika (2nd L) during the arrival ceremony at the Sochi Airport in the city of Sochi, Krasnodar Territory, Russia

Mutharika left Malawi through Kamuzu International Airport for  Russia in the morning hours of Monday, October 21 2019 for the summit  whose  purpose is to expand Russian-African cooperation in a number of areas — including political, economic, technical and cultural.

At the end of the meeting to be chaired by Russian powerful President Vladimir Putin, the participants are expected to adopt a political declaration on the key areas of Russian-African cooperation.

Putin will co-chair the summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Over 40 African Heads of States and over 5000 delegates from the African Business communities, Diaspora organizations, as well as Russian business entities and Investors are expected to attend the conference.

Upon arrival,  President Mutharika was welcomed by Deputy Mayor of Sochi, Malawian Ambassador in Russia Michael Kamphambe Nkhoma, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International relations Francis Kasaila and Malawians living in Russia.

According to Presidential spokeman Mgeme Kalilani, at the airport, Mutharika  participated in the “bread and salt”  cultural ceremony.  In Russia , bread  is associated with hospitality –being the most respected food, whereas salt, is associated with long friendship.

Meanwhile,  Putin has given the clearest idea yet of his pitch to African countries, warning of rising competition over Africa. Turning the tables on the West, he accused it of intimidating African countries to exploit the continent’s resources.

“We see how an array of Western countries are resorting to pressure, intimidation and blackmail of sovereign African governments,” Putin told the TASS news agency.

Putin has said Moscow could offer help without strings attached unlike what he cast as the exploitative West.

On October 23, the leaders of Russia and Egypt will also open an economic forum that will be attended by Russian and African officials and representatives of major businesses, aiming to strengthen business cooperation and to sign new contracts.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

7
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
DPPLilongweLosamboGraham ZaliMwinithako Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
DPP
Guest
DPP

Beggars are not choosers. Olo amudyetse BIBI bora khobidilo.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Lilongwe
Guest
Lilongwe

Kkkkkk African leaders. Being welcomed by mayors. I close my case. European leader in Africa, welcomed by head of state, big motorcades, roads closed hahahahahaha.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Losambo
Guest
Losambo

Russia has got two presidents? A weak one and a powerful one?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mwinithako
Guest
Mwinithako

Russia AKA USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republic) The true friend for African Nations.Any Liberated African Country ,archieved this by the help of Russian weapons; AK 47 rifle , the Bazooka,the NATO,the hand grenade,the land mine,the Perpesha,not forgetting the Strelaler searching bomb( Mapeto a bomba )The capitalists,the colonialist colonized Africa for its rich natural resources.This summit with Egyptian president vice chairing will be fruitful.

We salute the countries like Vietnam,Ukrain,Taiwan,Korea and India who supported the liberation of African nations from the cruel Satanists like Britain ,America,Denmark,Germany,Portugal,Polland and the like.

Viva Russia,Abasha America,abasha Britain.Uhuru Afrika

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Lakata
Guest
Lakata

Welcomed by deputy mayor……not even the mayor. The rest is for us all to make our own conclusions.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mia
Guest
Mia

Wish you the best Papa

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Graham Zali
Guest
Graham Zali

Papa my ass

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago