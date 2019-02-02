SAA resumes flight  between Johannesburg and  Blantyre

South African Airways (SAA) has resumed flights between Johannesburg and Blantyre about two weeks after the airliner suspended it’s operations due to security concerns at Chileka International Airport.

SAA said in a statement seen by Nyasa Times that the resumption of operations on Saturday follows the conclusion of audit and inspection processes at the Chileka International Airport in Blantyre relating to the condition of the airport.

The airline said the serious failings at the airport ehich included a lack of a reliable fire engine and ambulance (due to lack of maintenance) and an inadequate and vandalised perimeter fence have been addressed. Normally, SAA operates three times a week between Johannesburg and Blantyre, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

