SAA resumes flight  between Johannesburg and  Blantyre

February 2, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

South African Airways (SAA) has resumed flights between Johannesburg  and Blantyre about two weeks after the airliner suspended it’s operations due to security concerns at Chileka International Airport.

SAA says the flights  resume  route for  the Chileka International Airport in Blantyre 

SAA said in a statement seen by Nyasa Times that  the resumption of operations on Saturday follows the conclusion of audit and inspection processes at the Chileka International Airport in Blantyre relating to the condition of the airport.

The airline said the  serious failings at the airport ehich  included a lack of a reliable fire engine and ambulance (due to lack of maintenance) and an inadequate and vandalised perimeter fence have been addressed. Normally, SAA operates three times a week between Johannesburg and Blantyre, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Kamanga Lestern
Kamanga Lestern

That’s great news but let’s get a lesson we don’t need others to come and tell us how things are done or what standard we should have wake up Malawi

5 minutes ago

