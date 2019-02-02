Malawi Police arrest singer for producing song provoking Muslims

Malawi Police Service have arrested a local musician identified as Mesho for composing, producing and distribution of a “blasphemous”song likely to cause breach of peace.

In the song, the artist questions why Madrassah’s [a Muslim school, college, or university that is often part of a mosque] were introduced and why Muslims don’t eat Pork.

He further demands the demolition of all mosques in Malawi and let everyone eat pork freely.

In the song, the little known singer has also attacked some Christians beliefs.

Police National Spokesperson James Kadadzera confirmed the arrest of the artist to Nyasa Times on Saturday afternoon.

“It is true that the artist behind disturbing songs perpetrating violence among religious and ethnic groups has been arrested by our [officers] in Mulanje,” said Kadadzera.

The National Police Publicist said the full particulars of the suspect are Anderson Alfred Chipwaila aged 29.

He hails from Binali Village in the Area of Traditional Authority Nkanda in the Southern District of Mulanje where his arrest was made.

“We netted him at Mathambi Trading Centre in Mulanje and is currently being interviewed by our detectives” Kadadzera said.

He said the singer will appear before court soon where he is likely to answer a charge of inciting violence.

