Sadc urges Malawians to remain calm ahead elections case outcome

The Southern African Development Community (Sadc) has added its voice on the Constitutional Court ruling delivery set on Monday, urging Malawians to remain calm.

Chairperson of Sadc organ on politics, defence and security cooperation, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa says Malawians should as well maintain peace during and after the ruling on Monday.

“Sadc condemns the actions by some sections of society who resorted to acts of violence, intimidation and vandalism as way of expressing their dissatisfaction with the outcome of the tripartite elections,” says Mnangagwa.

In its earlier report soon after the elections, Sadc acknowledged that there were some irregularities during the election but that did not affect the outcome of the polls.

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) will on Monday February 3 2020 deliver the landmark judgement where the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera and UTM’s Saulos Chilima are challenging the results of last year’s presidential election.

The country’s main development partners also pleaded with petitioners, respondents and all Malawians to respect the February 3 2020 verdict.

In a joint statement released, Ambassadors of the United States of America, Germany, Ireland, Japan and Norway as well as British High Commissioner and the European Union (EU) Delegation said all parties should adhere to constitutional provisions and electoral laws, including the right to appeal the judgement.

