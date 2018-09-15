Sailesi returns as Bullets romp Changalume

Nyasa Big Bullets midfielder Dalitso Sailesi made his first appearance for the ‘Peoples Team’ for the first time since his return from Zambia where he signed for Lusaka Dynamos on Saturday.

He was introduced from the bench in Bullets’ 6-0 thumping over lower league side Changalume Barracks in a Carlsberg Cup round of 16 match played at the Kamuzu Stadium.

Sailesi managed to excite and attract the attention of Bullets supporters with some flashy over-over and one-two touches trade mark.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Sailesi who hasn’t played active football for about three months as he was sidelined at his Zambian club said he was very delighted to dawn Bullets jersey after a long period of time.

“Bullets is my home and the team is in my blood so I feel good to be back where I belong. I spent three months without playing competitive football while in Zambia and it feels great to be back in the field of play” said Sailesi.

Commenting on his current performance and if he will cope up with the current heat and level of competition at Bullets against fellow team mates to win a first team position, the gifted left footed attacker said he is ready for the challenge.

“I am ready for the challenge and people should expect fireworks. I just need to train hard so that I fully regain my fitness” he said.

Meanwhile, Bullets Assistant coach Elia Kananji has expressed satisfaction with Sailesi’s performance especially ball work.

“He showed some brilliance moves and passez when introduced and what is remaining now is for him to work on his physical fitness” said Kananji.

