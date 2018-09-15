Civil Sporting striker Raphael Phiri out for 6 weeks

Civil Sporting Club will miss the services of their versatile attacker Raphael Phiri following a fractured leg injury.

Phiri sustained the injury during his side’s league encounter against TN Stars which the Civil Servants won 1-0.

Civil Sporting General Secretary Ronald Chiwaula confirmed the development.

Chiwaula said Phiri was assessed by doctors from Beit Cure Clinic on Wednesday who recommended that he rest for about six weeks.

He said the versatile attacker will wear a Plaster of Paris (POP) by the end of this week.

“They could not immediately put a plaster on his leg since it was still swollen” said Chiwaula.

Phiri has been influential player in the current Civil Sporting Club and has scored a number of vital goals and numerous assists.

He is the leading joint scorer in the flagship Tnm Super League alongside TN Stars forward Stain Dave.

They both have 11 goals.

Phiri’s impressive form attracted the interest of a number of clubs to sign him during the end off first round transfer window but his club said he is not for sale.

Meanwhile, Chiwaula has admitted that life will be tough without their Phiri.

