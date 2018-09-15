Silver sink Lions to reduce gap on Bullets: Malawi TNM Super League

Silver Strikers Saturday bounced back from Carlsberg Cup early exit to reduce the points gap on TNM Super League leaders Nyasa Big Bullets to three after beating Red Lions 2-0 in the match played at Silver Stadium In Area 47, Lilongwe.

The Central Bankers have 43 points from 21 game three short of the current league leaders, Nyasa Big Bullets who are currently with 46 points from 20 games.

Silver’s technical panel had to swallow it’s pride by involving players who were lacking game time in the likes of Mark Fodya, Green Harawa, Levison Maganizo and Duncan Nyoni but suprisngly were featured in the first eleven.

To the contrary, Reds coach Stereo Gondwe thought of resting Lottie Chirwa and Boniface Kaulesi for such a crucial encounter and they paid dearly.

Silver’s forgotten son, Nyoni was named man of the match after the game he provided two assists for the Area 47’s winning goals.

The hosts went into the lead nine minutes into the game when Zikani Kasambala nodded home Nyoni’s corner kick from the eastern corner flag in the northern goal.

Silver’s Maganizo headed over the bar after Thuso Paipi had sent an inviting cross into box after 15 minutes.

Paipi made it 2-0 in the 25th minute when Nyoni dribbled past out of form Reds right back, Chimwemwe Chidati before floating the ball in the box which was connected brilliantly by Paipi beating Reds goalkeeper, Duncan Mkandawire.

As pressure was mounting Reds pulled out Chidati for Innocent Mlima as Harawa and Nyoni had field day on the left flank.

On the dot of half time, Harawa broke loose on the left flank but failed to beat Reds keeper, Mkandawire from close range.

The Bankers were walking tall at half time as the score board was showing a 2-0 margin.

The second half saw the magic foot of Red captain, Chikoti Chirwa who had an upper hand in controlling the proceeding in the mildefied over his opposite number and captain, Young Chimodzi Jnr.

Reds introduced Chawinga as the going was getting tough for Willard John in the 56th minute while four minutes later, Silver brought in Mphatso Phillimoni for goal scorer, Kasambala.

Kaulesi was added to Reds attacking fray in the 75th minute for Royal Bokosi while Silver pulled Harawa for Victor Limbani.

In the 89th minute, Silver were forced to throw in substitute keeper Blessings Kameza for injured goalie, Brighton Munthali.

Six minutes were added but produced not goals although substitute Phillimoni blasted wide after he had a chance to make it three.

Silver’s Assistant coach, Peter Mgangira said they expected a tough encounter following a dismal performance in the cup game in mid week.

“We were having a lot of pressure from supporters and executive for us to get required results. We are happy we have managed to collect maximum points and has given us hope to push further,” he said.

“We conceded early two quick goals in the first half and this had a huge impact to most of our players,” Red Lions coach, Stereo Gondwe explained.

He said battle for points still continues and appealed to his players to look forward for the next game which is against TN Stars on Sunday in Kasungu.

