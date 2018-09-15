Wanderers stay in title hunt with win over Eagles: Malawi TNM Super League

September 15, 2018 Jeromy Kadewere -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Defending champions  Be Forward Wanderers  kept the pressure firmly on Super League leaders  Nyasa Big Bullets  with an efficient  3-0 victory against Blue Eagles on Saturday at at Kamuzu Stadium.

A Blue Eagles player in action-Photo Jeromy Kadewere

Joseph Kamwendo on the move with the ball-Photo Jeromy Kadewere

A dejected Blue Eagles player-Photo Jeromy Kadewere

Joseph Kamwendo cooling it off as Blantyre was too hot-Photo By Jeromy Kadewere

Gregory Nachipo and Mecium Mhone on recess time-Photo Jeromy Kadewere

Sulom treasure Tiya Somba Banda presenting man of the match award to Joseph Kamwendo

Be Forward Wanderers FC in a group photo-Photo Jeromy Kadewere

Blue Eagles FC in a group photo-Photo Jeromy Kadewere

The Nomads cut the lead at the top to just four points with this win, but they are third with a point behind Silver Strikers.

Isaac Kaliati scored the first goal in the 15 minutes before Esau Kanyenda and Francisco Madinga registered their names on the scoring sheet.

Kaliati  headed the ball home from a beautifully floated ball into the penalty box from the evergreen Joseph Kamwendo,who was also voted man of the match.

Kanyenda as well scored through a header while Madinga well curved shot was enough to sink the law enforcers.

The  Malawi Police Service outfit looked a disjointed side as they failed to coordinate and ended up giving possession away so cheaply.

Their captain Micium Mhone who was operating from the right flank tried to show some individual brilliance but he was properly taken care of by Wanderers left back Francis Mulimbika.

Blue Eagles  created  scoring opportunities in the second half but oops! their striking force which was ked by Maxwell Salambula was so blunt.

Eagles tried to make some changes in search of an equaliser but it made little impact.

However, Wanderers substitutions which saw the coming in of Rafiq Namwera, Francisco Madinga and Misheck Bottomani accelerated their gear as the Nomads entertained fans with briliant passes.

After the match, Blue Eagles coach Deklerk Nsakakuona conceded the defeat and said it was a bad day in office.

“We accept we have lost that’s part of the game but we never expected to lose. In short we lacked coordination that is why we ended up conceding those goals after missing alot of scoring opportunities,” said Nsakakuona.

His counterpart Bob Mpinganjira  was all smiles after collecting maximum three points.

“It has been a very good game.Our perfomance is also  something worth celebrating for and l must salute my players,” said Mpinganjira.

The Nomads are comfortably sitting on third position  with 42 points from 21 games, as Nyasa Big Bullets which a game in hand against Kamuzu Barracks are on the summit table with 46 points.

Silver Strikers are second with 43 points from 21 games.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Malema Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Malema
Guest
Malema

Mumakwana Manoma

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes