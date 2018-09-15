Good News Mission urges Pastors to be united

Good News Mission-Malawi has urged the clergy in the country to be united if they are to effectively assist in the development of the country.

Speaking at the Christian Leaders Fellowship (CLF) conference held under the theme ‘Gospel’ at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe, head of Assembly of the CLF in Korea, Rev Cho Kyu Yeun, said assisting the country to develop is possible if leaders of deferent denominations preach the gospel of change.

Christian Leaders Fellowship is the umbrella body under which Good News Mission falls.

“True change will come when our heart is connected with Christ. In 1960s, Korea was considered as one of the poorest countries, but now, it has become one of the giant economies, and Malawi can also change like that,” he said on Wednesday.

He added that when people are united and believe in God, it is possible.

“We have gathered the leaders from different denominations to share with them our gospel works so that they can share to their churches in the country,” he said.

Chairperson for Pastors’ Fraternal Churches of Malawi, Bishop Lazaro Gama, described the conference as important, observing that for a long time, the pastors have been working in disunity.

“As pastors, we have been working as divided entities, but this program is bringing us together as one in the body of Christ.

“With networking, the world is looking for organisations as well as churches to work together in different sectors, including spreading the gospel,” he added.

Bishop Gama, therefore, encouraged church leaders to work hand in hand, not only in spreading the gospel of God but also contributing to the country’s development despite having different doctrines.

“Sometimes doctrine issues are things that divide us as pastors, but there is need to only focus on the message of salvation,” he said.

Christian Leaders Fellowship is a gathering of bishops, apostles, pastors and church leaders from different denominations around the world which aims at facilitating the preaching of the Gospel.

Participants to the conference were leaders drawn from different Christian Churches.

