Salaries in Malawi parastatals to delay over cash flow challenges

Workers in State enterprises will have to wait until sometime in October to receive their September salaries.

But in communication seen by Nyasa Times, it has not been stated the exact date worker would be paid.

Airport Development Limited chief executive officer Rhoda Misomali said in a memorandum dated September 25 2020 the delay is due to “cash flow challenges.”

Misomali said management is working tirelessly to ensure that the salary payments are made.

State produce marketer Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) also informed staff of salary delays.

The communication from its Human Resource Manager Charles Nchebe also said the delay is due to “cash flow constraints.

Admarc does not say when workers will get paid just stating a vague ‘management is exploring every means to source finances for payment of salaries at an earliest opportune time soon.”

At AHL Group plc, the situation is the same, with management saying the situation is due to “a delay u our expected receipts into our salaries account.”

