Salima Sugar Company offers 3,500ha if land to govt for mega farm

Salima Sugar Company has offered 3,500 hectares of land to government to establish mega farm.

Mega farms establishment was one of the key campaign promises of President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance in the run up to the June 23, 2020 court sanctioned presidential election.

Salima Sugar Company has 5,000 hactares which is lying idle at their estate.

Salima Sugar Company Board Chairperson Wester Kosamu said the company has all the capacity to run the mega farm.

He said they already have built-in structures for irrigation and fertiliser application, so it will not be a problem to start farming.

“We have enough trained people that will be able to work on the farms perfectly well. We are allocated near the lake and issues of water supply will also not be a challenge,” he said.

According to Kosamu, the institution is ready to bring relevant authorities to inspect the land as soon as possible.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!