Sally Nyundo is back with a ‘Sanctification’

One of Malawi’s talented music fulcrum, the Ndirande-born-and-bred iconic local reggae prodigy, Sally Nyundo, the hit-maker of Ras Amadya Nzimbe is back on the scene with a big bang.

Nyundo, who some few years ago, took the country’s music echelons to the Golan heights with his class-act compositions by storm is back to his roots but only this time, he is on a musical purification mission.

He has just released an all gospel reggae album which contains dance-floor fillers and airwaves bangers.

The lanky and slender Caribbean-looking deadlocked musician has set himself apart to a sacred purpose to find himself as an artist and to reclaim his place as one of the greatest singing sons of the soil.

The multi award-winning composer, songwriter, bassist, lead-guitarist, lead-singer and former frontman of the now defunct, prize-winning music group, House of Lions has returned to his music fold with an eight-track all reggae album, titled Sanctified.

Listening to Sally Nyundo’s new album, one can easily tell that the former Zigzaggers band and Black Missionaries bass player is out of the gutter and is on a Fastlane back to greatness.

Every song in the Sanctified album is instrumentally well-arranged, the sound is rich and not only ear-pleasing but soul-and-heart capturing and his voice in-sync and perfectly pitched.

In some songs of the songs, the Kukuchedwa kucha songster hits the high notes with his vocal gymnastics but maintaining an international and professional touch that can appeal to any music lover across the world.

Surely Sally Nyundo is back with an utter consecration.

In this Sanctified album, Sally Nyundo has beautifully taken on a soulful and perfect high-pitched George Mkandawire gospel song, Mukhale Nane and turned it into a reggae tune but he tactfully kept the original to the blend of its originality.

Then there is Ingotola Mwala, a song tipped to conquer the airwaves and become one of the biggest songs in the final lap of 2020 and many years to come.

Other songs in the album, which was recorded at Blue Arts Studios in Gauteng in Johannesburg, South Africa and produced by a Malawian producer, Chris Kele include Mwachita Zazikulu in which he sang with his beautiful wife, Tio Nyundo, Ku Madzi ake odikha, Love so divine, Forgive us Faith, Suffer in Silence and the title track, Sanctified.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Sally Nyundo said: “I am sanctified and feel brand new after recording this album. I took time on it and I hope the people, my fans will love the music. I have grown musically, and I thank God for making me make it to this great, it is by His grace and might.”

Sally Nyundo, who was born Benjamin Nyundo, says he is planning for a big launch for the album but that he is things slow now due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions adding that he is upbeat that things will be better soon.

He said: “In this album I have turned to God, Jah, Rastafari, the maker of heaven, earth and mankind, to thank Him for the gift of life, love, family and friends. I owe Him for everything I am and for that I will forever impute sacredness and inviolability.”

Nyundo thanked his fans and music lovers in Malawi and beyond for the support they have been giving him through the years.

“I would love to say thank you to my fans and all music lovers out there. I am here doing this because of them. I don’t take their support for granted. I really appreciate,” said Nyundo.

