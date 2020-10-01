Mupacho Initiative challenges Chitukula CDSS Form 4 students to pursue their dream

A youth-led initiative dubbed Mupacho (Mulungu Palibe Chomulaka) initiative on Tuesday urged form 4 Students at Chitukula Community Day Secondary School to work extra-hard if their dreams are to materialize.

Apart from motivational and career talks, the Initiative also paid tuition fees for some four needy students who were finding it hard to settle their balances.

The initiative is aimed at assisting the youth in both rural and urban schools to work hard in both their studies, in life and face challenges head-on.

Mupacho was built on Chris Loka who himself is a true reflection of hard work and determination in life. Despite the fact that he was coming from poor background, Loka dreamt, fought his fear, and achieved academic goals and managed to become a journalist, his childhood dream.

Speaking during their activity at Chitukula Community Day Secondary School, Director of MUPACHO initiative, Chris Loka told students that he is coming from a poor background where he had failed several times but he did not lose hope until he made it happen.

“We believe this was a timely dose considering that the students will soon start writing their examination and as they are going there ,they should keep in mind that they will always pass failure on their way to success”, he said

Philmon Kuipa who was one of the speakers during the function emphasized that the Initiative exists out a desire by some well-wishers to improve the life of a brother and sister in need, more especially in secondary schools.

He also encouraged the students to have a vision and be willing to work so hard and be focused.

As an extension to what Kuipa said, Mupacho Initiative Member Alex Standy encouraged the students to realize the importance of having personal vision that will help propel them to work hard and stay focused at school.

“Success is an impossible story without hardworking and putting in place strategic goals. Successful people around the globe worked so hard to achieve their dreams,” he said

Mupacho Initiative beneficially, a Form 4 student Patricia Mlauzi deemed it as timely and a bail out. According to them, these were times of financial difficulties and they had very low hopes of ever paying the tuition in time considering that Corona virus has also affected everything.

“We are so thank full to the MUPACHO initiative for the support. It is not just the financial support that we received; we have also been inspired that regardless of what we are meeting in this life. It is possible to emerge victorious on the other end,” said Mlauzi.

Head teacher for Chitukula CDSS Likodiyo Sindeya thanked the initiative for supporting needy students and further appealed to other well-wishers to borrow a leaf.

Chitukula CDSS event was one event amongst the many events that the initiative is scheduled to carry out across the country.

