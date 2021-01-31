Salvation for All church boosts Covid-19 fight in Dowa: Apostle Kawinga donates K14m worth of response materials

Salvation for all Ministries has joined other faith groups and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in responding to President Lazarus Chakwera’s appeal for contributions of resources towards the fight against the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Chakwera recently made an impassioned plea to the private sector and the international community to assist the Malawi Government with resources for combating the pandemic when he declared a state of disaster.

A number of organisations and faith groups have responded positively to the appeal.

On Saturday, founder and leader of the Salvation for all Ministries International, Apostle Clifford Kawinga, donated Covid-19 prevention measures materials to 2003 people in Tradition Authority (T/A) Chiwere in Dowa district.

The items included medicated soap, sanitizer, fabric face masks, buckets and basins and were valued at K14 million.

And speaking during the donation, Kawinga stated that it is the responsibility of the church ministries to help the people with materials because churches preach gospel to the living.

“We reach to the people in our ministry both physical and spiritual life. We should prevent them from catching the Corona virus so that we can preach the gospel of the Lord too save their souls,” he said.

The beneficiaries came from the area of Group Village Head Lufefo and the surrounding areas.

Kawinga appealed to the religious institutions in Malawi to support the government efforts in dealing with Covid 19 pandemic as partners in development.

“We are partners in development and as a ministry we should support the government in its endeavours because we all save the Malawian population and we ask many religious bodies to do the same.” he said.

Kawinga, who recently donated K10m to Citizen Covid-19 response initiative being led by Onjezani Kenani, called on Malawians to reach out to any person they can afford.

“Even if you reach out with a single mask, it will mean something to someone who could not afford to buy such,” Kawinga said.

Speaking of behalf of the beneficiaries, Senior Group Village Headman Chief Chasalino applauded Salvation for the donation.

“We commend you Apostle Kawinga for this is a selfless action. We would perish if you did not come with this support. We believe this will save lives” she said, adding, “please extend this gesture to others who also need the same help in other districts.”

One villager, Bester Chisekeni, said he was so amazed with the help that has come as a dream.

“Giving us a bucket, basic soap , sanitizers and masks its un believable. We did not expect this Malawians. Time is indeed gone when we should expected help from outside the country,” he said.

Apostle Kawinga disclosed that 54 villages have benefited from his initiative, adding that all the items donated were raised from members of his ministry in Malawi and other well-wishers.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!