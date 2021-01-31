Malawi mourns one of its greatest musicians: Wambali laid to rest

January 31, 2021 Wongani Chiuta -Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Minister of Tourism, Michael Usi, on Sunday led mourners to pay tribute to  Mtebeti Wambali Mkandawire,  one of  the country’s greatest musicians, who has died in the early hours of Sunday January 31, 2021 of Covid-19.

Wambali was laid to rest at Area 18 cemetery in Lilongwe
Mte Wambali Mkandawire

The remains of Mte Wambali were interred  on  Sunday afternoon at the Area 18 Cemetery in Lilongwe.

In his eulogy, Usi, said  the death of Wambali who was admitted at Kamuzu Central Hospital last week after he was diagonised of the disease as he was having problems with breathing, is “a great loss to the nation.”

He said Malawi “will miss Wambali’s music as his creations were authentic through the cultural aspect he always portrayed.”

A representative of the Musicians Union of Malawi, Reverend Chimwemwe Mhango, described Wambali as a teacher to a number of artists in the country.

“He carried the Malawian flag and truly represented the country from the 1970s when he was called Greenwood to when he moved to South Africa and became a member of a grouping, Friends First, before embarking on a solo journey,” said Mhango.

His one-time local manager Peter Mazunda has posted on his Facebook page: “Go thee well Wambali. Thanks for the lessons and opportunities you created for me. I have come this far because you led me senior.”

Wambali was born on 10th July in 1952 and hailed from Mlowe village traditional authority Mwamulowe in Rumphi though he settled in Mzuzu where he had a farm.  He was also into preaching.

He is survived by a daughter Tawonga and a wife, Wambuyi who is originally from Kenya.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Kaka
Kaka
6 hours ago

Koma covid na apanso nde wand
ionjeza, ndipo wanyasa, ukanati umaoneka bwenzi mtakukhadzula ndithu.

0
Reply
Kamphonje
Kamphonje
6 hours ago

May his soul rest in eternal peace…

0
Reply
Amanda
Amanda
6 hours ago

Rest in Peace Wambali and May the Lord Almighty God receive and remember you in his kingdom. You will be greatly missed.

0
Reply
shares
3
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Education ministry to recruit auxiliary teachers 

Ministry of Education has  said it has sourced funds to recruit over 3,000 auxiliary teachers to fill existing vacancies in...

Close