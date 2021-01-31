Malawi mourns one of its greatest musicians: Wambali laid to rest

Minister of Tourism, Michael Usi, on Sunday led mourners to pay tribute to Mtebeti Wambali Mkandawire, one of the country’s greatest musicians, who has died in the early hours of Sunday January 31, 2021 of Covid-19.

The remains of Mte Wambali were interred on Sunday afternoon at the Area 18 Cemetery in Lilongwe.

In his eulogy, Usi, said the death of Wambali who was admitted at Kamuzu Central Hospital last week after he was diagonised of the disease as he was having problems with breathing, is “a great loss to the nation.”

He said Malawi “will miss Wambali’s music as his creations were authentic through the cultural aspect he always portrayed.”

A representative of the Musicians Union of Malawi, Reverend Chimwemwe Mhango, described Wambali as a teacher to a number of artists in the country.

“He carried the Malawian flag and truly represented the country from the 1970s when he was called Greenwood to when he moved to South Africa and became a member of a grouping, Friends First, before embarking on a solo journey,” said Mhango.

His one-time local manager Peter Mazunda has posted on his Facebook page: “Go thee well Wambali. Thanks for the lessons and opportunities you created for me. I have come this far because you led me senior.”

Wambali was born on 10th July in 1952 and hailed from Mlowe village traditional authority Mwamulowe in Rumphi though he settled in Mzuzu where he had a farm. He was also into preaching.

He is survived by a daughter Tawonga and a wife, Wambuyi who is originally from Kenya.

