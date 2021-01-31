Education ministry to recruit auxiliary teachers 

Ministry of Education has said it has sourced funds to recruit over 3,000 auxiliary teachers to fill existing vacancies in various primary schools across the 34 Education Districts in the country.

The teachers will be recruited from the Initial Primary Teacher Education (IPTE 13) cohort.

A statement from the ministry dated January 31 says the teachers, who will be employed directly by the School Management Committees (SMCs), from all schools that have vacancies, will start work as soon as schools reopen in February this year.

“Recruitment of these teachers is part of the efforts by the Ministry to decongest classes in view of the Covid-19 pandemic,” read the statement in part.

The Ministry is calling upon all IPTE 13 teachers who are interested to take up the posts to report to the council offices of their choice.

The contract period of employment with various SMCs is five months.

“However, subject to availability of funds, the contracts for this employment will be renewed,” further reads the statement.

Since there are limited vacancies in each Council, no school will be allowed to take in teachers more than its allocation and once recruited, transfer to another school will not be allowed throughout the agreed period.

The Ministry is also working at easing teacher shortages in the secondary school sub sector.

