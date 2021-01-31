Heavy rains destroy houses and crops 

Over 40 households have been rendered destitute after heavy rains and strong winds on Wednesday destroyed their houses and maize fields, at Kafwafwa village in the area of Traditional Authority ((T/A) Kalumo in Ntchisi.

Group Village Headman Kafwafwa confirmed the development in an interview on Sunday, that immediate assistance is needed as the victims are lacking basic necessities such as food.

“We are appealing to government to come to our rescue as we do not have food, clothes and even where to sleep because our houses got destroyed by the heavy rains and in the process our maize flour got soaked in water,” he said.

He added: “Since the incident no government official has come to assess the situation even though we reported the matter to our councilor.”

One member of the affected families, Chunga Kauma, also said they need immediate assistance failing which they are heading into a disaster.

Chunga said since their houses have been destroyed by the rains, they are sleeping at a nearby Community Based Organisation (CBC) shelter where there is overcrowding which may also result into contracting and further spread of Coronavirus.

“Apart from houses being affected, our crops such as tobacco and maize have also been destroyed and we fear of not having enough yields this year so those who can help with seeds should do so, so that we can replant as we are still in the rainy season,” said Kauma.

When contacted Ntchisi District Council Relief and Rehabilitation Officer, Rhonnie Khangamwa, said she was not aware of the incident and is yet to be fed with information from Area Civil Protection Committee (ACPC) but said she will make a follow up.

The affected areas that are in dire need of help include Kafwafwa, Jenula, Khuwi and Mafosha villages. No injuries have been registered after the incident so far.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!