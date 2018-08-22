Sambani and Banda trials underway in Belgium

Be Forward Wanderers left back, Precious Sambani, and Malawi Under 17 striker, Peter Banda, are in Belgium for trials with a Belgian club.

The deal was facilitated by Malawi National Team coach, Ronny Von Heneugden a few months ago.

Griffin Saenda Junior, who is an uncle to Peter Banda, confirmed the development.

“It’s true Peter Banda is in Belgium right now together with Precious Sambani. I am very hopeful that Peter will do better in the trials because he is a quality player. South Africa’s Orlando Pirates are also looking for his services but we thought of trying luck in Europe first before considering the South African opportunity,” explained Saenda.

Sambani was outstanding for Malawi recently at the COSAFA tournament in South Africa in June while Banda scored five goals for Malawi Under 17 in the 2016 edition of the COSAFA Under 17 tournament

