Chess Association of Malawi go to polls this Sunday

The Chess Association of Malawi (CHESSAM) is expected to hold its elections this Sunday at Bridgeview Hotel in Lilongwe.

Mzuzu based Isaac Mumba, who will be contesting on the position of Technical Director, confirmed the development saying the elections are very important to elect new office bearers who can develop the game of chess in Malawi.

“The tenure of office for the current executive has come to an end and therefore our constitution demands that people should seek fresh mandate through a free and fair election,” said Mumba.

Three people have expressed interest to contest on the position of President namely, Gershom Chima, Susan Namangale and Mayeso Mphande.

Gilton Mkumbwa, Moses Mtumbuka and Ulemu Chiluzi will be fighting for the post of Vice President.

Two people contesting on the post of General Secretary are Leonard Sharrah and Wasoka Chirwa.

Vitumbiko Ndovi and Khama Chindole wish to become Treasurer General while Alfred Chimthere and Makhosi Nyirenda are vying for the post of Publicity Secretary.

Margret Ngungama is going unopposed as National Schools Chess Coordinator while Mike Ndipita and Mzuzu based Isaac Mumba will face each other on the position of Technical Director.

Seven people have expressed interest to contest as executive committee members and they are Wakisa Mweghama, Peter Wengawenga, Godwin Ulaya, Leonard Mbwana, Linda Jambo Chaononga, Dumisani Kadzombe and Ellen Mpinganjira.

