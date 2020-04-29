Sambani attracts South African interest 

Malawi highly-rated left-back Precious Sambani has attracted the interest of South Africa First Division side TS Sporting which is based in the Mpumalanga Province of South Africa.

The team is interested to sign Sambani, who recently joined Nyasa Big Bullets from their arch rivals Be Forward Wanderers.

TS Sporting Chairman Slungu Thobela told Nyasa Times that they want to bring Sambani into their fold and strengthen the team for next season.

Thobela said that they want to fight for promotion next season and they need as many great players as they can to achieve that feat.

“Yes its true we are looking at bringing in Sambani from Malawi,” he said.

“ I know he is a good player and experienced as well. That will help us next season as we want to fight for promotion to the Premier League. We will make sure that by the time the league starts next season we have him in the team,” Thobela added.

Sambani recently attracted interest from top Ukranian side FC Rukh Lviv.

TS Sporting has another Malawian in their books in attacking midfielder Chawanangwa Kaonga who has been doing well since he started playing for the team.

