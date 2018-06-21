Sambani boycott Wanderers training, demand contract offer

Be Forward Wanderers rising left back Precious Sambani is boycotting training with the TNM Super League holders as one way of forcing the team to offer him a contract.

The 20-year-old star who signed a one-year loan deal with the Lali Lubani Road outfit in January 2017 together with Francisco Madinga from Namiwawa Stars which plays in the Blantyre District FMB-20 league stopped attending Wanderers training from Tuesday and he is likely to miss this week’s league matches in which the Nomads are expected to face Kamuzu Barracks and Blue Eagles in the central region

respectively.

A visit by Nyasa Times at Wanderers training at Moneymen Ground on Wednesday morning discovered that the overlapping left footer started boycotting training from Tuesday after getting disppointed with Wanderers Executive members who are not showing any interest of giving him a contract .

Wanderers is also yet to settle the full signing on fee amount of about K500 000 to his former team (Namiwawa Stars).

According the loan agreement, Sambani is remaining with four months at Wanderers before his loan term expire and become a free agent.

Imformation circulating in the country indicate that Central region giants Silver Strikers and Nyasa Big Bullets are chasing Sambani’s signature.

Sambani proved to be Malawi’s promising left back pillar in 2016 and 2017 during COSAFA U-20 junior tournaments played in Zambia and South Africa.

He recently surprised many football fans with his skillful fresh legs at the just ended 2018 COSAFA competition in South Africa when he scored Malawi’s only goal in his debut match with Malawi senior team against Botswana after making a serious overlap from the back.

