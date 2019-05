I Malawi national football team were Saturday knocked out of the CHAN qualifiers by a clinical Eswatini on away goals rule.

The match played at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, ended 1-1.

In the first match played in Eswatini, a week ago, the two teams played to a goaless draw.

Eswatini scored first through Gamedze Sandile in the 52nd minute before Malawi replied through Melcium Mhone.

Eswatini will now play Angola in the second round.

