Sand Music Festival artists, Dj’s call up

Impakt Events, organizers of Sand Music Festival are calling up artists and Djs to apply for this year’s festivities.

This year’s edition will be held on 26-28 of October at Sunbird Livingstonia Beach.

The call up information says artists and Djs who want to be a part have to apply through a specified link.

The link contains a form which has to be downloaded, filled and submitted via email with all required information for consideration.

Upon being considered, artists and Djs will be contacted if they have been approved.

Sand Festival has over the years brought on some of the biggest artists on the planet including Jamaican Don Busy Signal, Tanzania’s singer Diamond.

Hosting of such big name acts gives the artists a chance to share stage with local musicians in what is talent enhancement and an experience in their careers and portfolios.

Last year, the festival hard hurdles as attendees wanted more of live music but headline act Awilo Longomba did not live up to the expectation and had to be taken off stage.

Despite the situation with Longomba, organisers came out to defend themselves and the headliner as well as educate people on what performances entail.

Here is the link for the call up download form

http://www.tinyurl.com/ybrgtxe2

The filled form should be sent to [email protected]

