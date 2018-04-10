Chaponda gets back his millions from Reserve Bank of Malawi

Former Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development George Chaponda has been given millions of Kwachas found by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) stashed inside suitcases hidden in the bedroom of his bedroom during a search.
Between US$58,000 and MK124 million in cash was found after a search at Chaponda’s home last year following investigations in the procurement of maize from Zambia.
Chaponda claimed the money belongs to the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
The former minister applied to court that the money should be given back as it had not been proved to be proceeds of illicit activities or money laundering. The court ordered ACB, who hade deposited the moeney at Reserve Bank of Malawi, to surrender the money.
ACB Director General Reyneck Matemba confirmed on Tuesday that they have complied with the court order and Chaponda has been given back his millions of Kwachas.
Chaponda justified why he is cash-rich, saying he has worked for the United Nations (UN) for over 20 years and has his own investments.
He also submitted his assets declaration form to ACB which indicates he hold many bank accounts in foreign countries where he worked for UN.
A lists of assets Chaponda declared as of February 1, 2017 seen by Nyasa Times shows that he has 20 real estate properties in Lilongwe, Blantyre, France, Luchenza, Mangochi, Thyolo and Chiradzulu.
According to Chaponda declaration, the source of funds for the property, valued at K853 million, included bank loans and his earnings from the UN, United Kingdom, South Africa, France and his children abroad and Chaponda investments
Chaponda is answering three charges which include giving false information to ACB, influencing a public officer to misuse his position and possession of foreign currency. He has constantly denied any wrong doing.
He was arrested by ACB in July last year on suspicion of corruption relating to procurement of the K26 billion maize from Zambia.
Malawi's government has struggled to regain credibility after the massive 'Cashgate' scandal in 2013 caused foreign donors to cut large amounts of aid. When he took office the following year, President Peter Mutharika pledged zero tolerance on corruption and mismanagement.
Abale Inu, Analanda Ndalamazo Ndi ACB. Atafufuza apeza kuti ndalama ndi zake munthuyo amubwezela chalakwika ndi chani? a ZBS m’malo mowauza anthu chilungamo akuti a boma abwezela ndalama a Chaponda Kuti anene Bungwe La ACB akuti boma kodi ACB ndi boma ndi chimodzimodzi?
Give him back all his money. He went to school He graduated He is a lawyer has worked all these years Let him eat his sweat If you call him mbava shame on you. I respect him because he is a hard worker and patriotic malawian we all should learn from.
I wonder when people call Chaponda mbava.this guy a Yale university graduate.He has worked in so many countries at top level including Poland,France,Somalia,Zambia, Ethiopia, Swirterland and we expect him to be poor.mind you that was before joining politics in 2002.The only crime Chaponda committed was to close to Mutharika and people within the DPP thought he was going to take over in 2019
Three weeks ago another court freed kasambala and we were celebrating and today another court has given back 29 Mita Kwan chaponda and we are saying boma lalakwisa???? Is it boma or the court limene likulakwisa??
ACB working independently does not mean that Chaponda should be punished for no reason at all.Where things went wrong lets stand tall and point out.where Chaponda didn’t commit any crime, let us also be objective and recognize.We are a country governed by laws and not our personal emotions.
Apao mizu ya kachele imakumana pansi. A Lhomwe looking after each when everyone is sleeping. DPP loses elections in May 2019; Chaponda recharged for crimes he committed in 2017 (News headlines in July 2019). Justice will always be served. It may take time but it comes.
Its only fair that he gets his money back. ACB failed to substantiate the case.This was due
Dr. Chaponda anakumana ndi zokhoma chifukwa chongoganizilidwa kuti akufuna u president.Mpaka kupekeledwa nkhani. Tsiku lina mudzaimba chimwemwe fumwe.
ACB kulapa machimo ake. Zabwino zonse a Bwana Chaponda.Ambuye apitilize kukudalitsani ndi moyo wautali ife kwathu we are proud chifukwa cha chitukuko ndi chifundo chanu kukatigwera zovuta.
Anthu amanyi mkhosi komanso nkhwidzi ndi omwe amangotukwana koma osamva zomwe khothi kapena malamulo akunena.Munya! Chaponda ndalama zake zabwera ndipo mlandu wake awina ndipo DPP Iwina chisankho Chakwera wanuyo ali biiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii ndi mkaladi wa kumozambique MIA.kikikikikiki