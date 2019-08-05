Sand Music Festival partners Skyline International

As preparations for the 2019 edition of the Sand Music Festival roll into motion, organisers, led by musician Lucius Banda, have partnered fast growing outdoor advertising firm Skyline International.

Sand Music Festival said Skyline International will serve as the authorised outdoor advertising, mobile trailers and LED screens partner for #SandFest2019.

Skyline International’s Sales, Marketing and Communications officer Precious Jumbe said it was good news to be associated with the festival.

“As an outdoor advertising firm, we are proud to be associated with both #SandFest2019 as well as the other influential brands that partner with the festival,” said Jumbe.

In a statement, the firm further said that on top of creating visibility for the partners’ brands, the screens will also accord patrons an opportunity to watch the proceedings at the festival from all corners of the venue throughout the entire festival.

This year’s festival is slatted for Kabumba Hotel at Leopard’s Bay in Salima from the 1st to 3rd November.

The Sand Music Festival is Malawi’s hallmark event that draws together tourists, local people, business, youth, community organizations, media and visitors from all over the World on an annual basis to celebrate the Malawi’s’ s richness, diversity, dynamism and heritage.

Since its inception 9 years ago, the Sand Music Festival has grown in visitor numbers and now counts as the largest event of its kind in Malawi.

Sand Music Festival attracts over 8,000+ visitors, 100 exhibitors, media coverage, establishing it as one of the most visible event brands in Malawi. It boasts of both local and international imprint.

The festival has gained its place as an international festival looking at the number of patrons and artists trickling in from the entire Southern region of Africa and beyond. Having moved on, Sand Festival, is set to re-define and spearhead the pace of the Malawian entertainment industry.

The event offers sponsors the opportunity to promote, their brands, introduce new products, advertise, do product research, product testing, get customer feedback, interact with consumers, make sales, nation-building, advance social cohesion and boost economic development in the most important youthful community in Malawi.

