Sangala gets France honour: Knight of the National Order of Merit

Ndirande Malabada parliamentarian Aaron Sangala has been honoured by the government of France with the French civilian distinction, Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Mérite (Knight of the National Order of Merit).

Sangala will receive the honour at the Maison de la France and Jacaranda Cultural Centre in Blantyre on Saturday.

According to a statement from the French Embassy seen by Nyasa Times on Friday, France ambassador to Malawi, Richard Boidin will decorate Sangala, a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator and a former cabinet minister.

“[This is in] recognition of his years of work at the French Embassy and French Cultural Centre in Malawi and his service to the French and Francophone culture in Malawi,” the statement reads.

The honor is bestowed by the President of the French Republic to individuals with distinguished military or civil achievements – “acts of devotion, bravery, generosity, real merit or a measurable commitment to serving others or France.”

The National Order of Merit was founded in 1963 by then French President Charles de Gaulle.

