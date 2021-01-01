Sant’ Egidio splashes K3.2m gifts to elderly, street kids

Community of Sant’ Egidio, the lay social movement of the Roman Catholic Church, has disclosed that has distributed K3.2 million worth of food and non-food items to the homes of the elderly and street kids during the festive season.

The movement’s responsible for Area 25, Eddah Mtalika, said on Thursday that they targeted 758 elderly persons and street kids from Area 25, Mgona and Kasengele Townships.

Ordinarily, the movement organised a lunch where hundreds of the elderly and street kids were invited to partake in.

But Mtalika stated that due to the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, they decided to deliver the items right in the homes of the beneficiaries.

“Community of Sant’ Egidio thought it wise not to gather all people at one place due to Covid-19 in order to protect the people from the disease. So for four days, we have been delivering food and non-food items in the homes of the targeted people who include the elderly, street kids and orphans,” she said.

The movement’s School of Peace and Street Kids officer, Desmond Namero, said at least 50 street kids were reached with various items to support their livelihood during and after the Christmas season.

“We are providing them with bags of maize flour, which will last some days. We are praying for them and we wish them well as we celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ,” said Namero.

Elizabeth Mkwichi, 73, thanked the movement for their unwavering support to the elderly and street kids.

