Malawian actress Flora Suya premiers in Zuba on Zambezi Magic

Malawi’s renowned actress and filmmaker Flora Suya was featured in Zambian popular soap, Zuba which is shown on Zambezi Magic from Monday to Friday.

Suya, who is back in the country after shooting in three episodes of the famous Zuba, said she was delighted because it means Malawi is being recognised out there.

This is not the first time for Suya to feature in a Zambian soap, as once she also had a role in Chenda.

“I once featured in a Zambian movie in 2015 titled Chenda and I made friends with people in the film industry there.

“After I heard that there was a possibility for Malawians to feature again in Zuba l did not hesitate but try it once more. One of Zuba’s producers who said was looking for a Malawian actress to feature in Zuba sent me a script and auditioned me through Zoom video meeting. That’s how I found myself in Zuba, ” she explained.

Suya, who has played lead roles in Shemu Joyah’s award winning movies The Last Fishing Boat and Seasons of A Life-said she has a lot of plans for 2021 and one of them being shooting 2 movies.

“The 2020 year has been a difficult year for everyone especially us artists. We are hoping that 2021 will get better. As Flora Suya the actress and producer, I have a lot of plans for 2021 and I’m counting on them for their support. I have two movies I would like to shoot and I’m also planning to rekindle my passion for stage plays.

“All these plans and dreams will come to pass only if they give me the much needed support, they should come and watch. And they should remember to stay safe. Covid is real. God bless Malawi,” she said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares