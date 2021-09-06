Sanwecka now Bicco Opticals FC

Defending Champions of the Under-20 First Capital Bank Cup, Sanwecka Football Club, will now be called Bicco Opticals Football Club.

This follows a partnership agreement between the two sides that was sealed on Saturday at Chibavi Community Ground in Mzuzu.

Owner and founder of Sanwecka Football Club, now Bicco Opticals FC, Benjamin Thole, told Nyasa Times he was grateful with Bicco’s association with the club.

“Bicco Opticals will be responsible for all the expenses of the club. From Saturday onwards, the team will be called Bicco Opticals Football Club. They have inherited everything.

“We were running the club without any sponsorship and yet managed to become national champions of the Under-20 First Capital Bank Cup. The partnership with Bicco Opticals is a morale booster. The lads will work hard to defend the championship this season and they will not disappoint the sponsor,” explained Thole.

Regional Manager for Bicco Opticals, James Mwanza, said Bicco was delighted to associate with a top youthful team which strives to always get results.

“We are sponsoring the team in order to communicate to the masses about the services that we offer. We offer health services including eye health. We are a local non-profit making organisation.

“We think by sponsoring this team, we have given the youth something to do and we expect the team to continue to doing better and that people will know more about Bicco Opticals through the team,” explained Mwanza.

Commenting on the matter, Second Vice President for the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), Othaniel Hara, hailed Bicco for the gesture.

“When such companies come to the rescue of a team like Sanwecka, it is a positive gesture. As Football Association of Malawi, we are thankful and we appreciate.

“We know that companies are struggling but it’s the heart that some managers in these companies have for the love of football. As a country, we are raising the bar and we need to come together to develop our football,” remarked Hara.

Bicco Opticals have clinics across the nation. The entity helps people with eye problems with glasses at low costs.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!