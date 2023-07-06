Schneider Electric, Don Bosco Malawi and Mozambique accelerate electrical training

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has partnered with Don Bosco Youth Technical Institute in Lilongwe, Malawi and Don Bosco Mozambique, based in Maputo and Inharrime, in which Schneider Electric will be providing professional didactic benches for training purposes to the institutions.

Under the auspices of the Schneider Electric Foundation, Schneider Electric has been in partnership with Don Bosco Mozambique since 2018 and with Don Bosco Youth Technical Institute form part of the French Southern African Schneider Electric Education Centre (F’SASEC) network.

This network includes South African tertiary education providers such as the University of Johannesburg, Vaal University of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology, Sedibeng TVET College, College of Cape Town, Eastcape Midlands College and Ukufunda Youth Development.

A statement from Schneider Electric says Don Bosco Malawi and Don Bosco Mozambique have both received shipments of didactic benches and training is currently underway, adding that as part of the equipment delivery, Schneider Electric and education equipment manufacturing partner, Amtec Techniquip will also provide training to the lecturers.

The aim of the partnership is to support the education of students pursuing a career in the electrical industry, providing vocational training that is current and meets global standards, the statement further says.

The two Don Boscos have received the following benches: domestic wiring solutions; industrial wiring solution; industrial automation solution and home automation bench.

Avin Ramjeeth, projects & offer manager at Schneider Electric Academy is quoted as saying: “Training on didactic benches offer real-world and practical scenarios and problem solving that are invaluable when pursuing a career in the electrical industry.

“Our didactic benches meet the highest global standards and will ensure that these students are well on their way to successful careers` in this all-important field.”

On his part, Principal for Don Bosco Youth Technical Institute, Father Martin Nguyen said: “Don Bosco Youth Technical Institute management, staff and students are excited about the newly installed training equipment in the electrical installation & electronics workshop.

“The institute foresees high-quality training and increased number of learners with hands-on experience in the field. Don Bosco Youth Technical Institute of Malawi, expresses profound gratitude to the Schneider Electric Foundation for the training equipment support.”

The statement further says Schneider Electric Foundation contributes to the Schneider Sustainability Impact (SSI) programme which is in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It focuses on training and empowering 1 million young people by 2025 and providing skills and entrepreneurial opportunities that benefit both the youngsters themselves and their local communities.

